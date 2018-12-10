Endeavor promotes Mark Shapiro to president

Endeavor has promoted Mark Shapiro to the newly created position of president, four years after he joined the Hollywood talent agency and media company from Dick Clark Productions.
Shapiro will continue to be based in New York and will report to Endeavor Chief Executive Ari Emanuel.
The Endeavor brand was formed last year as a holding company for the talent agencies WME and IMG, as well as other properties such as Endeavor Content and the UFC mixed martial arts league.
The Hollywood behemoth has been aggressively expanding into content creation and other fields, broadening its corporate portfolio beyond traditional talent representation.
“The past four years have marked Endeavor’s most pivotal stage of growth, and Mark has played a critical role in getting us to where we are today,” Emanuel said in a statement. “Mark’s leadership, creativity and drive will help [Executive Chairman] Patrick [Whitesell] and me as we continue to scale Endeavor and realize its full potential.”
Shapiro joined the IMG division of Endeavor in 2014 as chief content officer, following his tenure as chief executive of Dick Clark Productions.
He has been in charge of unifying IMG’s fashion business and supporting the company’s U.S. media rights deal with ESPN for the UFC. He also has developed IMG’s events portfolio, including the upcoming debut of the Frieze Los Angeles art fair.
Shapiro most recently served as co-president of WME-IMG.
In his new role as president at Endeavor, his responsibilities will broaden but he will continue to focus on the same areas.
Shapiro previously served as director, president and chief executive of the amusement park company Six Flags Entertainment. He began his career at ESPN, where he oversaw production and programming.
