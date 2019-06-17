Filmmaker Alma Har'el frees up space for women in the entertainment industry

At launch, Free the Bid had 70 filmmakers in the database, today it has over 1,200. Initially, 21 agencies and four brands signed on, among them Coke and HP. Currently, 160 global agencies and some 180 brands have taken the pledge. Two large ad agencies, BBDO and CP+B, have since registered a 400% increase in jobs to women. Once HP became a signatory, 59% of the 53 commercials it has produced were directed by a woman; a more than impressive statistic if you consider that’s a jump up from zero. (There are no independent surveys measuring the number of working female directors in advertising.)