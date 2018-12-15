Another actress sues Harvey Weinstein alleging repeated harassment and assault

Another actress has sued Harvey Weinstein, claiming that the movie producer harassed and sexually assaulted her on several occasions over a period of nearly three years, including at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.
The complaint filed Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court doesn’t identify the plaintiff, except to say that she first encountered Weinstein at Sundance in 2013, where she said she gave him her card for audition opportunities.
The actress alleges the harassment and assaults continued through the end of 2015 in Park City, New York and Beverly Hills. A spokesman for Weinstein declined to comment on the suit.
The lawsuit is the latest in a slew of civil cases against Weinstein filed by alleged victims, including actresses Ashely Judd and Paz de la Huerta.
The producer behind such Oscar-winning hits as “Shakespeare in Love,” “Chicago” and “The King’s Speech” faces accusations from more than 80 women who allege harassment and assault.
Weinstein also is facing criminal charges in New York over multiple accusations of sexual assault and is currently out on bail. The former movie mogul has denied all accusations of nonconsensual sex.
In Friday’s complaint, the actress alleges that the first incident occurred the day after she first met Weinstein in his room at the Waldorf Astoria Park City hotel during the Sundance Film Festival. The suit alleges that Weinstein accosted her while she was sitting on the toilet in the bathroom. Despite an attempt to rebuff the producer, the suit states, he masturbated in front of her and ejaculated onto her skirt.
The actress told Weinstein the next day at lunch that she was disturbed by the incident and wanted to keep their relationship professional. But later the same night, Weinstein approached her as she exited a restroom at a party and forced her hand onto his penis, according to the lawsuit.
The suit further alleges that Weinstein continued to prey upon the actress in New York. In March 2013, Weinstein invited her to his office after dinner at the Tribeca Grill, ostensibly to discuss a role in the upcoming movie “Vampire Academy.” Instead, the actress claims, Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her while reminding her that he could help her career.
Another alleged incident occurred the next year at the Soho Grand Hotel in New York. The lawsuit states she met Weinstein there at his invitation but fled when he started kissing and touching her despite her objections.
A year later, in 2015, the actress met with Weinstein at his room at the Tribeca Grand. The suit alleges Weinstein exposed himself to her and started masturbating. When she tried to leave, he allegedly blocked her exit and continued to masturbate.
The final alleged incident contained in the suit occurred at Weinstein’s hotel room at the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel in late 2015. The actress claims she refused Weinstein’s request that she give him a massage.
While washing her hands in the bathroom, the actress alleges, Weinstein appeared wearing only his boxer shorts and touching himself. When she tried to flee, Weinstein allegedly prevented her escape and started berating her, telling her to “shut … up and be quiet.” She said he eventually allowed her to leave.
The actress said she continued to agree to meet with Weinstein out of fear of reprisal and how he could affect her career. She is seeking unspecified damages.