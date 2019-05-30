Hollywood is rethinking Georgia, sort of. What changed?

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos recently told Variety that the Los Gatos, Calif. company would rethink its “entire investment” in Georgia if the law went into effect in January as projected. Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger on Wednesday told Reuters it would be “very difficult” for the Burbank giant to continue filming in the Peach State, a potentially devastating blow given how many Marvel films have shot in Georgia. And on Thursday, NBCUniversal and WarnerMedia, the AT&T-owned parent of Warner Bros., HBO and Atlanta-based CNN, put out their own statements on the divisive issue.