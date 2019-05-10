Muted Hollywood response to Georgia's 'heartbeat' abortion ban shows how much studios have to lose

Georgia is the shooting home of Marvel Studios blockbusters, including “Avengers: Endgame” and “Black Panther,” as well as Legendary and Warner Bros.’ upcoming “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.” The state hosts an average of 30 to 40 productions at any given time, including Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and AMC’s hit series “The Walking Dead,” according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development. “Madea” writer-producer-director Tyler Perry’s company is based in the state, operating out of a massive studio on a former Army base in Atlanta.