Disney is in talks with Comcast to buy all of Hulu, CNBC says

Hulu has grown in subscribers and valuation in recent years, but it is still a financial drag on its owners. Disney said in an investor presentation this month that it plans to expand the service internationally. The company expects Hulu to have as many as 60 million customers by fiscal 2024, up from 25 million last year. Losses, Disney said, would peak at $1.5 billion this year, with profit not attainable for four or five years more.