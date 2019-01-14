John Lasseter asks Skydance employees for a chance to prove he’s changed, amid backlash

Facing the 65 employees of Skydance Animation, employees asked Lasseter if he had truly atoned for his behavior and what actions he’d taken to change his ways, according to one attendee, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Some of the toughest questions came from younger female workers. Lasseter said he was sorry for his past behavior, and talked about working with a therapist and personal coach since stepping down from Disney, the person said.