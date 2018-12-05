Talent manager Marv Dauer defends his role in dealings with ex-CBS boss Leslie Moonves

Marv Dauer has been in Los Angeles for 52 years and it shows. There’s a trace of his native Minnesota in his voice — he answers the phone, “Hi, it’s Marv Dauer” with a Midwestern upswing — but his interests are deeply Hollywood. The walls of his Brentwood home are plastered with framed jerseys worn by sports stars — Wayne Gretzky, Pete Rose and Michael Jordan — as well as photos of movie stars, including Jeremy Renner and Bryan Cranston. He arrived in 1966 and spent 18 years selling computers to stockbrokers before opening his talent management firm in 1984. His clients were never A-list — at his height, his roster was full of soap stars — but for many years he had a successful business.