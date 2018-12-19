‘Aquaman’ could beat ‘Mary Poppins’ in a busy holiday box-office battle

That could change this weekend when Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman,” starring “Game of Thrones” muscleman Jason Momoa, opens in theaters. The $200-million superhero film is expected to top the domestic box-office charts with $65 million to $70 million in ticket sales Friday through Sunday, according to people who have reviewed pre-release audience surveys. That will probably be enough to top Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns” and Paramount’s “Transformers” spinoff “Bumblebee,” which also open this weekend.