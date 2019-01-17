Netflix subscriptions increase, as it boosts original content

Netflix subscriptions increased 26% to 139.3 million in the fourth quarter, as the streaming giant continued to attract more customers and bolster its library of original programming.
The Los Gatos-based company cited strong growth in its original content, with more than 80 million households seeing the science fiction thriller “Bird Box” in its first four weeks on Netflix.
The numbers:
Netflix earned $133.9 million, or 30 cents a share, on revenue of nearly $4.2 billion during the fourth quarter. That compared with $185.5 million, or 41 cents a share, on revenue of nearly $3.3 billion during the same quarter in 2017.
For all of 2018, Netflix earned $1.2 billion, or $2.68 a share, on revenue of nearly $15.8 billion. That compared with net income of $558.9 million, or $1.25 a share, on revenue of nearly $11.7 billion in 2017.
The earnings beat Wall Street expectations, while revenue remained in line with their estimates. Analysts polled by FactSet had estimated earnings of 24 cents a share and $4.2 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter and $2.65 a share and $15.8 billion in revenue for the full year.
The takeaway:
Despite the strong results, the company still faces headwinds. Netflix will probably lose licensed content from 21st Century Fox and Walt Disney Co. when Disney later this year launches its own streaming service, which will put more pressure on Netflix to harness its original programs to keep subscribers happy.
The company spent $10 billion on original content last year, more than competitors like Amazon and Hulu, according to estimates from venture capital firm Loup Ventures. Netflix is expected to increase its spending to $13.5 billion in 2019, the venture firm said.
Netflix downplayed the rivalry among other streaming services in a letter to its shareholders, saying that it faces more screen time competition from the online video game Fortnite than it does HBO.
"Our growth is based on how good our experience is, compared to all the other screen time experiences from which consumers choose," Netflix said in its letter. "Our focus is not on Disney+, Amazon or others, but on how we can improve our experience for our members."
Netflix also recently announced another price increase. The company said its most popular plan was increasing to $12.99 a month, up from $10.99, which could cause some subscribers to ditch the service for cheaper alternatives. Netflix’s lowest priced plan is $8.99 a month, compared to Hulu’s $7.99 a month with ads.
The Outlook:
The company said it expects first quarter revenue will increase 21 % over the prior year. Netflix also said it would add 8.9 million subscribers in the first quarter, higher than what eMarketer media analyst Paul Verna had anticipated, which he says bodes well for the streaming video giant.
“The bottom line is that Netflix remains the uncontested leader in the subscription video space,” Verna said.