Netflix in talks to buy Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood

Netflix is not interested in becoming a major player in the exhibition industry. Rather, the talks signal the company’s desire to endear itself to the more traditional corners of Hollywood that want to preserve the old way of going to the movies. Netflix has previously irked theater owners by making films available on its streaming service at, or near, the same time they are released in on the big screen. But the company increasingly needs to court filmmakers who want their movies to be shown on the big screen at a time when it is rapidly expanding its output. The company is expected to spend $15 billion on content this year.