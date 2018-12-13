Peak TV hits another peak with 495 original scripted shows; streaming services produce more than broadcast and basic cable

The British monarchy drama “The Crown,” which is produced by Sony Pictures Television for Netflix, costs about $8 million to $10 million an episode to create, according to industry estimates. The second season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” cost about $7 million an episode, and HBO’s “Game of Thrones” is one of the most expensive, at about $15 million an episode. Broadcast networks and cable channels also are shelling out more to keep up.