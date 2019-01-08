Sumner Redstone and family settle legal dispute with his ex-companion Manuela Herzer

After Herzer was pushed out, Shari Redstone took charge of her father’s care — as well as the family business. Herzer tried to take on Shari Redstone, alleging that the billionaire’s daughter had made an inappropriate power grab by enlisting Redstone’s nurses to spy on others in the Beverly Park mansion and dig up dirt. Emails, which became part of the legal proceedings, showed lingering tensions between Sumner and Shari Redstone before his health deteriorated — raising questions about how Shari Redstone came to power.