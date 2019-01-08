Susan Zirinsky, legendary figure at CBS, makes history as first female executive to head news division

From Washington, she went on to oversee the network’s coverage of the student uprising in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square and the first Gulf War. In 2001, two filmmakers came to her with more than two dozen hours of footage shot during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. She turned the footage into an award-winning documentary on CBS that drew 39 million viewers. She took a foundering news magazine, “48 Hours,” and converted it into an appointment program for true crime enthusiasts and a profit center for the company for the last 20 years.