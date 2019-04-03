Fox News Chief Executive Suzanne Scott keeps her focus on winning

Scott has eradicated the memory of Ailes by overseeing a massive renovation of the entire second floor where his corporate lair was located — part of a $135-million upgrade of facilities and studios. More than 200 of the network’s producers, writers and production assistants have been moved from a bleak basement at 1211 Avenue of the Americas to a bright, airy workspace steps away from where top management is located. Scott and Jay Wallace, president of news, have offices adjacent to Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan, who serves as co-chairman of Fox Corp. and has become more involved with the channel.