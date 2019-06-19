Weinstein victims' settlement hits another roadblock

The latest sticking point is that directors and officers of Weinstein Co. have declined a demand that they pay $5 million to help defray the estate’s debts. In exchange, the estate would agree to keep the company in Chapter 11 bankruptcy and not liquidate assets by pursuing a Chapter 7 filing, according to two people involved in the matter. Under the proposal, the estate would not retain a law firm that could sue the directors for failing to protect the company from Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct.