YouTube shifting to more free content to attract ad buyers looking for young viewers

The presentation prominently featured YouTube’s homegrown stars, including Los Angeles-based crafts maven Laura Riihimaki, who goes by LaurDIY and aspires to be the millennial Martha Stewart. Many YouTubers have found wider fame by uploading videos that went viral, including Dude Perfect, a group of young Texas college pals who gained fame through their basketball stunt videos. The group is now popular enough to embark on a national tour across 20 U.S. cities and will also be the subject of an exclusive YouTube documentary.