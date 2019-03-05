Debate over retiring the $100 bill resurfaces with a surge in circulation

The Benjamin Franklin-faced currency has been the largest U.S. bill since the $500, $1,000 and $5,000 were axed in 1969, but it’s not very popular for day-to-day transactions. The average American carries about $60 in cash, according to a 2017 study from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. A December study from Pew Research Center found that about 30% of Americans use no cash at all on a weekly basis, suggesting that, in the digital age, cash is going out of style altogether.