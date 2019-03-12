U.S. airlines express confidence in Boeing's 737 Max, despite calls for grounding

“We remain confident in the safety and airworthiness of our entire fleet of more than 750 Boeing 737 aircraft, and we don’t have any changes planned to 737 Max operations,” said Southwest Airlines, which exclusively flies various models of the Boeing 737 and has 34 of the Max versions, with an additional 219 on order. “We are fielding some questions from customers asking if their flight will be operated by the Boeing 737 Max 8.”