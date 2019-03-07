Airbnb is buying HotelTonight, its biggest acquisition yet

The acquisition extends Airbnb’s reach even further into the hotel industry, where it has been a disruptive rival since its launch just over 10 years ago. San Francisco-based Airbnb transformed the travel sector by persuading millions of people to open their homes to strangers, and became such a market force that mainstream travel and hotel companies such as Booking Holdings Inc. — whose brands include Priceline and Kayak — have been furiously spending to offer more home listings on their own sites. Last year, Airbnb began highlighting hotels on its website and introduced a loyalty program, further stepping onto its rivals’ turf.