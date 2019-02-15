Like the dinosaurs, super-jumbo jets were displaced by smaller and more nimble competitors

Soon after the A380’s launch, Boeing in 2003 announced it would develop what became the 787 Dreamliner. The mid-sized, twin-engine plane used new engines and carbon materials to offer more fuel efficiency. That was followed by Airbus’ own entrant, the A350, as well as the smaller A330neo and Boeing 737 Max, among others, Scott Hamilton, founder of aviation consulting firm Leeham Co., said on his company blog.