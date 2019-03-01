Airports feared losing revenue to Uber and Lyft. Here's what happened.

At Hollywood Burbank Airport, parking revenue rose 3%, or $553,000, in the 2018 fiscal year over the year before, and ground transportation money — which includes fees from ride-hailing services — jumped 60%, or $1.9 million, in the same period, according to budget records. “We are seeing some nice revenue” from ride-hailing companies, “and parking revenue is increasing year over year, month over month” said Denis Carvill, airport deputy executive director. “It’s not like we are in dire straits.”

For Ontario International Airport, the arrival of ride-hailing companies “has not affected us in a negative way,” said Atif Elkadi, the airport’s deputy executive director. Fees charged to Uber and Lyft increased about $230,000, up 85%, in the six months ended Dec. 31, 2018, over the same period in the prior year, while car rental fees bought in an extra $530,000, up 13.4%, and parking revenue was little changed.