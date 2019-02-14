Amazon cancels plans for a New York headquarters

Amazon.com Inc. has dropped New York City as one of its new headquarters locations and does not plan to search for a replacement, the online retail giant said Thursday.
The Seattle-based company had announced in November plans to locate its second headquarters in two locations: the Long Island City neighborhood of the New York borough of Queens and Arlington, Va., near Washington, D.C. It had said it would split 50,000 jobs between the two locations as it looked to expand.
Amazon had conducted a much-ballyhooed, nationwide search for its second headquarters, dubbed HQ2, and New York’s selection was hailed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.
But the choice met stiff criticism from several New York politicians and advocacy groups, who objected to the prospect of giving major subsidies to Amazon, which is led by billionaire Jeff Bezos.
“For Amazon, the commitment to build a new headquarters requires positive, collaborative relationships with state and local elected officials who will be supportive over the long term,” the company said in a statement.