Not all sedans are dead, just the American models

Once Americans began driving Hondas and Toyotas, they discovered that these cars had a lot more going for them than just gas mileage — they broke down infrequently, could last for hundreds of thousands of miles, and were even fun to drive. In 1978, the legendary auto writer Brock Yates, who had long championed the American muscle car, admitted in Car and Driver magazine that he owned a Honda Accord. “A wide body of customers exists for a car that embodies proper integration of form and function, a car that works,” he wrote. To Ingrassia, “this was the automotive equivalent of Nixon going to China.”