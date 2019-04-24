Occidental bids for Anadarko, seeking to derail Chevron’s deal

The Occidental offer may not be as appealing as Chevron’s to Anadarko shareholders despite the higher price. Occidental’s smaller size and balance sheet compared with Chevron mean there may be more uncertainty over its prospects of completing a deal. And it’s not immediately obvious how Occidental would fund Anadarko’s giant liquefied natural gas plant that’s being developed in Mozambique, although Hollub said Wednesday on a conference call with analysts that her company is capable of handing the project.