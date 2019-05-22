Saudi Arabia, San Diego's Sempra Energy strike natural gas deal

The deal, which also includes an agreement to buy gas from the plant, would mark the first entry by the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., known as Saudi Aramco, into production of oil or gas outside the kingdom. Aramco can potentially ship the LNG home to the kingdom’s power plants or trade it globally. The state-owned company and Sempra signed a preliminary agreement to acquire a 25% stake in the plant, but didn’t disclose the value of the potential deal.