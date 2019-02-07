Self-driving ‘dream team’ at Aurora gets $530 million from Amazon and other investors

The large investment by a group led by Sequoia, with T. Rowe Price and Amazon involved, will count as a vote of confidence for Aurora in a competition among driverless efforts that largely is measured in funding and alliances. “Over the last couple of years, we’ve met with more than 15 of the top autonomous-vehicle companies from around the world,” Carl Eschenbach, a partner at Sequoia, said in an interview. “This is the dream team of self-driving vehicles. Aurora has the best team across the industry and the best shot of being the most disruptive force.”