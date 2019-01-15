The next American car recession has already started

It’s a situation that promises to put a damper on the North American International Auto Show in Detroit through Jan. 27, the last to be held in the chill of January. In a bid to reestablish relevance, the annual car conclave is moving to June next year and will be reimagined as a chance for showgoers to drive new models in warm weather. The car dealers who organize the show hope the new format will entice notable dropouts — a group that now includes Mercedes, BMW and Audi — to return to an event that once commanded the full attention of the automotive world.