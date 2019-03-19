Pitching the Bible to millennials: It's a ‘content-rich lifestyle brand’

The start-up is not without competition. Absorbing Christian teachings without opening a Bible or stepping inside a church has never been easier. Instagram has helped turn megachurch pastors such as Hillsong’s Carl Lentz and Elevation’s Steven Furtick into fashion-forward “influencers” with millions of followers. The number of people who have downloaded mobile apps offering thousands of biblical translations, texts and access to podcasts is now in the hundreds of millions. Ancient manuscripts such as the Dead Sea Scrolls have been digitized for online consumption, and now anyone with internet access can listen to Bible readings in the book’s original languages — Hebrew, Aramaic and Greek.