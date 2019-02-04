Bill Gross retires after storied four-decade career in bonds

Bill Gross, who reigned for decades as the bond king at Pacific Investment Management Co., is retiring more than four years after jumping to Janus Henderson Group Plc from the fixed-income giant he co-founded.
“I’ve had a wonderful ride for over 40 years in my career — trying at all times to put client interests first while inventing and reinventing active bond management along the way,” Gross said in a statement Monday. "So many friends and associates at my two firms to thank — nothing is possible without a team working together with a common interest.”
Gross, 74, has run the Janus Henderson Global Unconstrained Bond Fund since late 2014, shortly after he suddenly left Pimco in the midst of a management clash. His annualized returns of less than 1% at Janus failed to live up to his stellar long-term record from the Pimco era.
Responsibilities for the unconstrained bond fund and related strategies will be assumed by the team at Janus that has been supporting Gross for four years, according to the statement. Nick Maroutsos, co-head of global bonds, will become the portfolio manager of the fund as of Feb. 15.
The billionaire money manager started his latest chapter with fanfare, compared by Janus Chief Executive Dick Weil to Super Bowl-winning quarterback Peyton Manning, “that game-changing level of talent.”
Gross poured $700 million of his personal fortune into the unconstrained fund, but he failed to attract much outside money and his performance relative to peers deteriorated each year.
The go-anywhere fund lost almost 4% in 2018, sparking a stream of investor redemptions that drove assets below $1 billion from the peak of $2.24 billion early in the year. Gross, who in September 2018 reduced his own stake in the fund, had blamed losses during the year’s first half partly on a misplaced bet that rates on U.S. Treasuries and German bunds would converge, a position he eventually scaled back.
Gross’ sudden exit from Pimco, which he helped build into one of the world’s preeminent fixed-income money managers, jolted clients and advisers. At Janus, he became essentially a solo act operating from Newport Beach with a much smaller supporting cast. His only co-manager, Kumar Palghat, left the fund after a year.