Slow transition to electric cars dooms BMW chief Harald Krueger

Krueger’s likely successor, Oliver Zipse, 55, is another insider with a similar career path. Like Krueger, Zipse worked at BMW’s Mini operations in England and then served as global head of production. Zipse is a champion of BMW’s strategy of keeping factories as flexible as possible, making hybrid and electric models alongside combustion cars around the world. That aligns him with Krueger, who in May defended his cautious approach on electric cars, saying no one knew how fast they’d take over or which technology might win out.