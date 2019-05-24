Boeing reportedly facing SEC probe over investor disclosures related to 737 Max

Embattled aerospace giant Boeing Co. is reportedly facing a probe by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission about whether the company properly disclosed issues related to its 737 Max airplanes.
Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported that officials in the SEC’s enforcement division are investigating whether the Chicago plane maker was adequately forthcoming with shareholders about “material problems with the plane.”
Investigators are also looking at Boeing’s financial statements to make sure they sufficiently reflected the possibility of effects from the 737 Max issues.
The SEC and Boeing declined to comment on the report.
An SEC probe would only be the latest of Boeing’s growing problems related to its 737 Max airplanes following two deadly crashes. The company already faces lawsuits filed by families of victims who were killed in the crashes.
The first crash occurred in October when a Lion Air flight plunged into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff. Less than six months later, an Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed minutes after takeoff. Together, the two crashes killed 346 people, leaving no survivors.
Investigators have implicated the planes’ flight control software, known as Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System or MCAS. Boeing intends to issue an update to the software, which still needs a sign-off from the Federal Aviation Administration.
Boeing is also facing congressional and federal investigations, as well as a criminal probe.
Since the Ethiopian Airlines crash, 737 Max planes have been grounded worldwide.