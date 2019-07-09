Boeing’s jet deliveries slide as 737 Max grounding takes a toll

Boeing Co.’s second-quarter jet deliveries slid 54% from a year earlier to 90 aircraft, reflecting the toll from a global grounding of the 737 Max after two crashes.
The plane maker hasn’t delivered any Max aircraft — the company’s largest source of profit — since regulators banned the jets for commercial flights March 13, days after the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jet. Boeing did deliver 24 of an earlier 737 model during the quarter, along with 42 of its 787 Dreamliners.
The crash in Ethiopia was the second of a Boeing 737 Max in five months: In October, Lion Air had a similar crash in Indonesia. Everyone aboard the two planes was killed, a total of 346 people.
The tragedies, heightened U.S.-China trade tensions and economic uncertainty have all combined to slow Boeing’s commercial aircraft sales. The U.S. manufacturer recorded a negative 119 sales this year through the end of June, with the 737 losing 180 orders due to cancellations, conversions and an accounting rule.
The tallies are closely watched by investors and analysts trying to assess the financial fallout of the Max crisis for Boeing as the company’s July 24 earnings release approaches. Although customer payments have slowed, Boeing is still building 737s at a 42-jet monthly clip and stockpiling completed airplanes around the Seattle area and as far afield as San Antonio.
The growing inventory costs of the undelivered planes are draining about $3 billion a quarter from Boeing, Cai von Rumohr, an analyst with Cowen & Co., estimated in a Monday report. Cash generated from 787 Dreamliner deliveries, defense and services sales should soften some of the blow, he said.
Boeing lost its first 737 Max deal this month when Saudi Arabian budget carrier Flyadeal reversed a commitment to buy as many as 50 of the aircraft. Boeing’s backlog of unfilled 737 orders, after an accounting adjustment, fell by 10 aircraft to 4,415 from May’s results, according to the company’s website.
Shares of Boeing were up 0.4% at $352.46 about half an hour before the close of markets Monday. The stock is up 9.3% so far this year; the benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 index, meanwhile, is up more than 18%.