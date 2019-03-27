Boeing prepares to explain safety upgrades for 737 Max jets

In the case of the Lion Air crash, investigators suspect that the MCAS system received incorrect information from one sensor, prompting it to force the plane's nose down even as pilots were trying to pull it up. In the wake of that crash, the FAA issued an emergency order warning that erroneous inputs from angle-of-attack inputs "can potentially make the horizontal stabilizers pitch the nose of the airplane downward, making the aircraft difficult to control." U.S. operators were ordered to revise flight manuals so crews would have procedures for dealing with such an occurrence.