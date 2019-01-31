How the $1,000 ‘Trump tax bonuses’ have — and haven’t — affected workers’ lives

Alexis Oliveras, 38, runs the company’s mailroom, which ships tens of thousands of letters a week to owners of the Delaware companies that Harvard registers. Oliveras recently bought a large family home in foreclosure and moved his family into it. “It’s nice, but it needs work,” he said. His bonus went to replacing the floor in his mudroom, as well as to paying off part of a Caribbean cruise his family took. But Oliveras knows not everyone is doing so well. He also gave part of his bonus to a cousin in North Carolina who works in the warehouse of an overhead door company and wants to land a higher-paid position. “He was telling me he wanted to get a briefcase to bring to work to look more professional. I just threw him $100 and was like, ‘Just take it and get the thing you want.’ It felt good to do.”