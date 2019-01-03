Bristol-Myers Squibb to buy Celgene in $74-billion bet on cancer drugs

Bristol has been under pressure to diversify its portfolio. It currently gets about a quarter of its sales from immune-harnessing cancer drug Opdivo, which faces competition from Merck & Co.’s rival immunotherapy drug Keytruda. In a recent earnings call, Caforio said the company would look to deals to diversify its pipeline. At various points in recent years as Bristol-Myers Squibb has stumbled with trial failures, its name has come up as a takeout target itself.