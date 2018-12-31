California Inc.: Be careful before you spend $100,000 to go to space

Tesla too: The electric automaker is set to announce fourth-quarter sales, which are likely to be primed because Tesla is rushing to sell cars before federal subsidies cut off in January. Chief Executive Elon Musk wowed fans and foes alike in the third quarter, when Tesla reported 55,840 Model 3’s were delivered. Supporters and critics alike will be watching to see whether Musk can keep it up. The Model 3, an electric sedan that with a price range of roughly $50,000 to $80,000 before incentives, is considered a make-or-break vehicle that will determine Tesla’s financial future.