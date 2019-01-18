California economy finishes 2018 on a strong note, adding 24,500 jobs

California’s job market finished 2018 on a strong note, as payrolls continued to grow despite concerns over a volatile stock market, a continuing trade war with China and fears of a possible U.S. recession.
The state added 24,500 net jobs in December, just short of November’s rise of 25,700, according to the California Employment Development Department.
Year-over-year, 284,300 jobs were created, a growth rate of 1.7%.
The unemployment rate ticked up slightly to 4.2%, from 4.1% in November, reflecting an increase in the number of job seekers in a tight labor market.
“Large numbers of Californians are finally coming off the sidelines to again look for work as the job market has continued to improve,” said Lynn Reaser, an economist at San Diego’s Point Loma Nazarene University. “In the last quarter of 2018, the labor force expanded by 208,000, a sharp contrast to the 6,000 increase posted in the final quarter of 2017.”
The U.S. added 312,000 positions in December, one of the strongest months of job gains in a decade. Nationwide unemployment was 3.9%.