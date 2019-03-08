California employers add only 3,000 jobs in January

California added only 3,000 net jobs in the first month of the year as the unemployment rate ticked slightly upward.
The slight increase over December 2018 brings the state’s total number of nonfarm payroll jobs to 17.3 million, according to the California Employee Development Department. Last year, the state’s job market wrapped up on a high note, adding a revised gain of 19,700 net jobs in December.
The 17.3 million is an increase of 246,400 jobs compared to January 2018.
The state unemployment rate in January was 4.2%, up from a revised 4.1% in December, the department said.
Nationwide, employers added 304,000 net jobs in January and only 20,000 net jobs in February, a sign that job market growth is slowing from its torrid 2018 pace, but experts say it’s too soon to predict whether February’s numbers are an exception or the beginning of a trend.
Last year, the U.S. saw an average monthly gain of 223,000 jobs, with increases in sectors like professional and business services, healthcare and wholesale trade, but decreases in construction and retail, says Sung Won Sohn, president of SS Economics, a Los Angeles consultancy.
“We were caught with our pants down; the sharp decline was much more than expected even after considering the government shut down and weather,” he said. “However, one month does not make a trend.”