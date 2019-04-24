Stores install cameras that can guess your age, gender and mood to target ads

At the National Retail Federation trade show in New York this year, a smart shelf on display by Mood Media tried to detect happiness or fear as people stood in front of it — information a store could use to gauge reaction to a product on the shelf or an ad on a screen. Cineplex Digital Media showed off video screens that can be placed in malls or at bus stops to try and tell if someone is wearing glasses or sporting a beard, which in turn can be used to sell ads for new frames or razors.