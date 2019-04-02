Amazon is leading the march toward a cashless society. States and cities push back

Although the Square service wasn’t designed specifically for low-income Americans, it’s becoming a boon to the unbanked and underbanked. “People are using this as their primary spending device and primary banking account, and in some cases, their only banking account,” Square CEO Jack Dorsey said at a conference last year. “We’re reaching an audience — which is consistent with how we started the company — that is underserved, No. 1, and even to the point of unbanked completely, which wasn’t a stated goal initially but something that we really love and want to lean into more.”