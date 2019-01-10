As China's economy gets the chills, some California firms catch a cold

The pullback in Chinese consumer spending isn’t tied strictly to whether a product is relatively expensive, such as Tiffany earrings or an Apple phone, said Stanley Chao, managing director of All in Consulting in Torrance and author of the book “Selling to China: A Guide for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses.” The spending patterns also reveal “seeping anti-U.S. sentiment” in China because of the trade fight, with more Chinese opting to buy non-U.S. goods if there are comparable options available, he said.