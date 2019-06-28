China’s casinos use these tools to spot and track the biggest potential losers

The gambling giants are motivated by the challenge of maximizing profits from the growing Chinese middle class, who stream into Macau en masse as it’s the only place in greater China where gambling is legal. More than 3 million people visit the territory every month, from wealthy and focused bettors to families on short trips with grandparents and kids in tow. The advanced surveillance technologies give casinos a way of easily separating those who might become serious gamblers from those just having a fun weekend.