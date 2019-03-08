China's start-ups advertise for ‘good-looking’ tech workers

Companies still use beauty as bait. LAIX, a $600-million online education platform also known as Liulishuo, said in its ad that the company had “foreign and Chinese beauties and hunks” in trying to hire software engineers. LAIX said the language it used was in no way trying to discriminate based on looks, but sought to emphasize that the company is an international outfit with vitality. The company said it would change the language in its ads and has been working toward equal opportunity in the workplace.