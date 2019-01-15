How SpongeBob sank with Viacom's TV dreams in China

The problem in China’s television market is roughly the same as in the U.S. The world’s second-biggest media market is dominated these days by a handful of online players. About two-thirds of advertising yuan are spent on digital, according to eMarketer. Baidu Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. carve up about 80% of that sum, in much the same way that Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google do elsewhere.