Chinese tourists still love L.A. despite overall decline in visits to U.S.

Los Angeles is ranked as the 19th most popular city in the world for international travelers and is expected to move up to 17th place by 2025, thanks to the growing number of visitors from Asia, according to a study by Tourism Economics, a tourism data consultant based in Pennsylvania.

The share of the Chinese tourists who visited Los Angeles County while in the U.S. grew from 35% in 2017 to 41% last year, according to Tourism Economics.