How U.S. chipmakers pressed Trump to ease China's Huawei ban

Chipmakers have been placed in a tough spot by the trade dispute and security-related action against Huawei. China is their biggest market, providing about a third of revenue. They say that not all exports to Huawei and its affiliates pose a security risk and that much of what’s sold there is easily replaceable with non-U.S. products. Given the massive cost of research and development for chips, continuing to miss out on revenue could hurt their competitiveness.