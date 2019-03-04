Pyrex owner Corelle cooks up merger with Instant Pot maker

The merger brings together two closely held companies whose brands are staples of home cooking. Ottawa-based Instant Brands’ Instant Pot combines the functions of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker and steamer, and some models have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. Instant Pots and competing products flew off the shelves of J.C. Penney Co., Walmart Inc., Kohl’s Corp. and other retailers during the holiday season. They have attracted a die-hard following of home chefs in recent years for their ease — dump in the ingredients, and voila.