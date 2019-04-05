Students pay for this tech school with a share of their earnings. Could it be the future of college finance?

The approach is a variant on the basic idea that a university could offer free or reduced tuition to students in return for a share of their future income. Purdue University in Indiana, for example, allows some students to enroll in so-called income share agreements to pay back their tuition. Another variant allows graduates to use such an arrangement to pay back their federal student loans. With equitization, however, higher earners pay back more and lower earners pay back less. That seems more fair for both students and universities; it cushions the risk for the former, and gives the latter an additional incentive to do a good job teaching.