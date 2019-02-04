$190 million is in limbo as Cryptocurrency exchange founder takes password to the grave

The mysterious circumstances surrounding Cotten’s death have spawned many conspiracy theories, especially on Reddit, where several users have suggested Cotten is faking his death as part of an exit scam. Some Reddit sleuths and cryptocurrency researchers have looked into QuadrigaCX’s holdings and found activity from accounts only Cotten had access to after the company said he died. But Robertson provided the court with a copy of Cotten’s death certificate, court records show, and she said she and QuadrigaCX’s interim chief executive have been hit with threats and “slanderous comments” by angry customers.